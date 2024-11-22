‘PALEOPHAGE’ Is a Dinosaur Survival Horror Game Set in Wisconsin, and I’m in Love

PALEOPHAGE proves that the only thing more terrifying than dinosaurs is Wisconsin. As someone who currently lives in Wisconsin? I’d rather face a dinosaur than try to maneuver through Madison or Milwaukee traffic during rush hour. Now, I’ll have the chance to do so in this survival horror Dino Crisis-inspired indie that stole my heart. And my wishlist.

I Wonder if these survival horror Dinos Would Like Culver’s Cheese Curds

Dino Crisis is a survival horror franchise beloved by many. While other horror titles produced by Capcom saw resounding success in recent years, they refuse to touch Dino Crisis. Imagining what they could do with the RE Engine on the newest generation of consoles makes me tear up. But, what the big companies won’t do, smaller indie developers will.

That’s when LogDev decided it was his turn to step up to the plate with PALEOPHAGE. And the fact that it takes place in my home state of Wisconsin is the cherry on top. After confirming with the developer that the game is actually set in Wisconsin, LogDev mentioned that folks from the Milwaukee area are bound to see some familiar sights. As a solo-developed project, this looks to be quite a massive undertaking. And it also looks unbelievably fun.

Yes! If you're from the Milwaukee area there will even be some recognizable locations and landmarks. — LogDev 🦖 | Wishlist PALEOPHAGE on Steam (@LoganChitwood6) October 31, 2024 Tweet by @LoganChitwood6 responding to @ShaunCichacki on X (Formerly Known As Twitter)

And from the early looks at what PALEOPHAGE has to offer, it looks like a great combination of what made the survival horror classic Dino Crisis as terrifying as it was, with a style more reminiscent of the recent Resident Evil remakes. And while there is no official release date for this one, you can keep up with what LogDev is doing on either X or Bluesky.

Screenshot: LogDev

I’m hoping one of the characters hit me with an “Ope, let me just scoot right past ya there, hey,” so I know it’s authentic. Even if it’s in the direst of circumstances, such as a Dinosaur outbreak, the midwesterner in all of us needs to stand tall and true. Please, even if it’s for a bonus stage, let us fight a Dinosaur in a Kwik Trip, too.