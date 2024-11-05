After a long and arduous battle of wits and words, I finally got my wife to try out Palia. And wouldn’t you know it? She’s digging it. The cozy vibes are unmatched, and the ability to explore the world together is fantastic. Except for one problem. She’s currently playing Palia on the Switch.

Screenshot: Singularity 6

‘Palia’ Is Comfort Food to the Max, but Its Switch Port Leaves a Lot to Be Desired

My wife isn’t a gamer by any means. She’s the type of person who could care less about a game having the most beautiful graphics or running at 4K60. If it’s a fun game, she’ll happily play it with me. The sheer amount of hours we’ve poured into Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics should be studied by someone smarter than us. But, even then, the state of Palia on the Switch has left her eager for the bigger and brighter side of things.

We both initially started our Palia adventure on the Nintendo Switch, a console about to celebrate its eighth year on the market. We jumped in shortly after it was made available, and sat through the long loading times patiently together. I figured that it would be something that Singularity 6 would work out, as the game was just starting Early Access. After some time, however, it became unbearable. We put Palia off to the side and embarked on other gaming adventures.

That is, until earlier in the month of November. I had recently resubscribed to Final Fantasy 14. I was itching for the cozy vibes Palia brought to the table. Then, I downloaded Palia back onto her Switch, and my copy onto my Ayaneo portable PC. And we waited. I was in the world, roaming around, while she was still on the main menu.

Screenshot: Singularity 6

A Portable PC With the Heart of a Desktop

I knew I had to do something, and fast. So, I did the most reasonable thing someone could do. I set up a second desk in my office. I set up my Ayaneo with her Steam information and hooked it all up to an HP IPS monitor I had floating around. Sure, she’s likely going to devote her time equal parts to Palia sessions with me and Two Point Campus and The Sims 4 for herself, but still.

Palia opened up a whole new world of games to her, and myself. A cozy MMO sounded like a, frankly, ridiculous concept when I first heard about the game. Now? We’ve got the power of our PCs behind us, and we’re ready to tackle this world head-on.

I’m eager to dive deeper into the world of Palia with my wife, especially now that we can both load in quickly. A sharper image quality also makes the gorgeous world all that more exciting to explore, and I didn’t realize how much I was missing playing on Switch.