Palm Springs Kick Goals With Their New Video ‘Winning & Losing’

​Palm Springs​ write sweet and twangy alt-folk music. At times it threatens to break out into something much dirtier. In their latest footy inspired video, the three-piece live up to this potential.

Directed and shot by Chris Matthews, and with hard running and long kicking cameos from members of Cable Ties, Suss Cunts, The Pink Tiles, Bitch Diesel, and The Steve Miller Band​, at times the on-field performances make Collingwood look like a team of saints.

Taken from the groups seven track EP Flowers In A Vase, “Winning and Losing” see’s the band revisiting one of their earliest songs.

“I wrote the song a long time ago but we never really nailed a recording of it,” songwriter and vocalist Erica Dunn told NOISEY this week. “On this version, Raquel Solier plays drums and Sara Retallick is on bass. It’s my dream band. We recorded it with Dan Luscombe in the sessions for the cassette we did earlier in the year and it all rolled out in one take. It’s a simple song and not something we wanted to over think in the studio.”

The blues-tinged track also goes a lot further than a bit of spitting and jeering on the footy field. “It’s about the boredom and frustration of two binary options: to win or to lose. I guess the pretext of the lyrics are about letting go of a relationship but more and more, when I sing this song, I am thinking of situations where I regret how things turned out, and I rack my brains trying to think of a way to go back in time to alter the consequences.”

And in case any AFL scouts are reading, Erica says that the Best on Ground awards were: “Best on Ground went to Chloe Weston, Most Valuable Player to Ruby Koomen, Olivia Faye and Yasmine Sharaf scooped up the Brownlow of Coaching, whatever that is.”​



Oct 15- Melbourne at the Tote

Oct 18- Melbourne at Tramways Hotel

Nov 13- Melbourne at State Library

Nov 18- Melbourne at Old Bar

Dec 13 -Melbourne at Tote Hotel

