Palm Trees and Harissa Chicken: The MUNCHIES Barbecue at Beat Hotel Marrakech

This weekend, MUNCHIES flew out to Beat Hotel Marrakech, a new festival hosted by the Beat poet-inspired Glastonbury stage. Taking over a sprawling resort of pools, luxury villas, and three stages in the shadow of the Atlas Mountains, the event was headlined by Young Fathers and Maribou State. DJs including Gilles Peterson and Nabihah Iqbal, as well as Nairobi-based Coco Em and legendary Zanzibar musician Mim Suleiman, took the San Remo area—a stage located idyllically aside palm trees and a dreamy outdoor pool.

But what’s a festival without food? And what’s a pool without a barbecue? MUNCHIES joined East London Middle Eastern restaurant Berber & Q to host a poolside cookout. Chef Josh Katz and his kitchen served abundant plates of barbecue squid, sardines seasoned with charmoula, and harissa hot chicken sandwiches to hungry party-goers. Also on offer was the grilled-courgette-and-aubergine egg dish, which we previewed before the festival.

Scroll down to see photo highlights from the weekend and check back for news of upcoming MUNCHIES events.

All photos courtesy Marc Sethi/Beat Hotel Marrakech.

Find out more about Beat Hotel Marrakech here.

