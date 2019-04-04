VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Palm Trees and Harissa Chicken: The MUNCHIES Barbecue at Beat Hotel Marrakech

By

beat-hotel-marrakech-festival
Share:

This weekend, MUNCHIES flew out to Beat Hotel Marrakech, a new festival hosted by the Beat poet-inspired Glastonbury stage. Taking over a sprawling resort of pools, luxury villas, and three stages in the shadow of the Atlas Mountains, the event was headlined by Young Fathers and Maribou State. DJs including Gilles Peterson and Nabihah Iqbal, as well as Nairobi-based Coco Em and legendary Zanzibar musician Mim Suleiman, took the San Remo area—a stage located idyllically aside palm trees and a dreamy outdoor pool.

But what’s a festival without food? And what’s a pool without a barbecue? MUNCHIES joined East London Middle Eastern restaurant Berber & Q to host a poolside cookout. Chef Josh Katz and his kitchen served abundant plates of barbecue squid, sardines seasoned with charmoula, and harissa hot chicken sandwiches to hungry party-goers. Also on offer was the grilled-courgette-and-aubergine egg dish, which we previewed before the festival.

Videos by VICE

Scroll down to see photo highlights from the weekend and check back for news of upcoming MUNCHIES events.

1554375243870-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-7333
All photos courtesy Marc Sethi/Beat Hotel Marrakech.
1554375288129-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-7615
1554375275832-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-7343
1554374920497-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-7526
1554374938874-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-7499
1554374955059-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-7731
1554374968778-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-7821
1554374988623-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-7357
1554375027602-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-7436
1554375042243-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-7877
1554375058260-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-8362
1554376681313-Beat-Hotel_Marc-Sethi-8118

Find out more about Beat Hotel Marrakech here.

Tagged:
, , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE