‘Palworld’ Dating Sim Means You Might Finally Get To Breed Your Pals

Palworld fans, it’s time to breed your Pals. At least, I think you might do that soon. Why? There’s a new Palworld game coming to Steam, and it appears to be none other than some sort of visual novel. A romantic visual novel. Perhaps even a dating sim.

Palworld: More Than Just Pals (stylized as Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~) just received its second official trailer today, with the game developed by Palworld creator Pocketpair. Diehard Palworld fans know that this game was technically announced last year with a trailer on March 31, 2024, supposedly scheduled for “April 1, 2025.”

Which, lmao.

Last year’s trailer originally seemed like one big April Fools’ Day joke, hot off the immense popularity (and controversy) of Palworld‘s Early Access launch. Now, Pocketpair is doubling down on its dating sim visual novel idea. The second trailer, which dropped earlier today, teases a “wacky school romance simulation that’s taking the world by storm!” No release date was revealed, but the game is apparently “in development” with pre-release gameplay shown.

Catch the full trailer below.

Go Steady with… Lovander?

Play video

Possible romantic options in More Than Just Pals include Chillet Ignis, who calls you her “second favorite… right after big brother,” and Quivern, a “clumsy” and “innocent” Pal “popular with both men and women.” Tarantriss, the arachnid Pal, also appears, offering you a “super warm and strong” scarf made from her very own thread. Even Splatterina shows up, wearing a Japanese school uniform and asking the player to “please take care of me.” Just don’t get caught talking to other girls, or Splatterina might go yandere on you!

Oh, and everyone’s favorite thirsty Pal may appear. Yes, you can romance Lovander, who implies she wants to “have some fun” with the player. Hence the “breeding” in the headline above. Remember, it’s canonical that Lovander wants to mate with humans. I doubt we’ll see any lewdity in this game, but still, the end goal of this game is obviously dating and hooking up with your Pals. Let’s not forget what that means with everyone’s favorite salamander Pal.

For the record, Pals seem playersexual in this game. It doesn’t matter what gender you are, boys and girls alike will fall for you. Pretty sick.

You can still eat your Pals, by the way

#Palworld Dating Sim💕

"Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~"



Will you remain friends or fall in love?

Or dismantle and eat them…🍴



Pals take off their clothes⁉️ An adult version will also be released🔞#AprilFoolsDay

*Update for Palworld is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/SHZF5QatLw — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) March 31, 2024

Don’t want to date your Pals? Yeah, that’s, uh, pretty understandable. Humans appear throughout the game as well. Nurse Saya seems more than willing to share a drink with you, even if you don’t want to guzzle booze on school grounds. Seriously, Saya seems to be inebriated for the entire trailer. Then there’s Black Marketeer, the beloved student council president facing mysterious “rumors.” Zoe also shows up, suggesting the only partner she wants is Grizzbolt. Which, yeah, checks out.

Palworld: More Than Just Pals now has an official Steam page. Go ahead and add it to your Steam wishlist, just in case you want all your friends to know that you’re down bad for your Pals. Of course, this game won’t just feature dating. The official store page teases you can also “dismantle and eat” your Pals. Will that feel like Pokémon means Hannibal? A reverse horror video game? A kinky cannibal dating sim? Who knows?