Palworld Has Its Own Rip-off on the Nintendo Switch Now

There’s something wild about being in a legal battle with Nintendo because they think you made a Pokémon rip-off, and then someone rips off your alleged rip-off. But that’s exactly what’s happening here, as Palworld developer Pocketpair can now lodge rip-off complaints themselves.

Palworld getting copied is funny, but also highlights something important

Nintendo Soup spotted Palland, a pretty blatant copy of Palworld. It’s on the eShop right now, with the nerve to be on sale for $3.99 for the rest of the day (a 60 percent discount).

I’ve been watching the trailer for about 10 minutes straight now, and I just can’t believe this exists. There are even guns in the game. I mean, look at this description:

“Step into the world of Palland, a captivating survival, building, and exploration game where everything starts with a humble base. In a vast and dangerous environment, you decide how to gather resources, expand your shelter, and deal with wild creatures that can be both threats and valuable sources of power.”

It’s just nasty all around. It’s even worse in-game. Palland is ugly. The screenshots are bad enough, but in motion? That shouldn’t even be allowed to happen.

Ironically enough, it’s partly Nintendo’s fault. The eShop is filled to the brim with crap. Pure, unadulterated crap. And there’s seemingly nothing stopping people from just throwing up whatever they want on there. Nintendo has to do a better job of moderating what goes on the eShop.

It’ll prevent stuff like this and that dreadful Last of Us clone and create a better experience for gamers. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the unnecessary bloat caused some of the issues with how the eShop ran over the years. Nintendo, I know you have your hands full with Pocketpair, but how about you deal with this issue first?