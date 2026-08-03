Palworld Online Reveals Its First New Pal

A new Pal has been revealed in the official Palworld Online announcement. The adorable blue creature appears in the mobile game’s promotional artwork, suggesting that the upcoming narrative MMO will feature new Pals to catch. However, will the mysterious Pal also be added to Palworld?

New Pal Makes Its Debut in Palworld Online Artwork

Screenshot: Pocketpair, Garena

Pocketpair surprised players by announcing Palworld Online. The mobile multiplayer title is being developed by Garena and is described as a narrative MMO. However, more importantly, the game’s official marketing has revealed a new Pal for the first time – and it’s pretty adorable!

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The little blue Pal can be seen in the right-hand corner of the Palworld Online announcement artwork. While we don’t have a name for the new creature, many fans are already calling it “Baby Lunaris,” which, in all fairness, is a pretty good guess. It would also make sense since Palworld doesn’t currently have baby Pals.

However, it could also be an entirely new Pal species. Regardless, the Palworld Online announcement appears to confirm that the mobile game will feature new Pals. This has also sparked a major question among players: Will the mobile title get exclusive Pals, or will they eventually be added to Palworld as well?

Is the New Pal Coming to Palworld?

Screenshot: Pocketpair, Garena

It should be pointed out that the new Palworld Online Pal hasn’t technically been confirmed as an exclusive creature. Since this is a mobile narrative MMO, it could be a sidekick or story character rather than a Pal that players can catch. It could also be teasing an upcoming Palworld creature that simply hasn’t been announced yet.

All this is to say that, at the time of writing, Pocketpair has not confirmed whether the new Pal will be added to Palworld. However, many fans are already asking the developers to bring the mysterious character to the original game, as its ultra-cute design has quickly won players over.

Screenshot: Pocketpair, Garena

At the time of writing, Palworld Online does not have a release date. Developer Garena also didn’t provide a release window for the upcoming mobile MMO. However, the studio did release a detailed description of the game and its key features, which we’ll list below.

Palworld Online Key Features

Palworld Online features a seamless open world where players can explore interconnected regions with their Pals.

Players can discover hidden treasures, uncover lore, complete challenges, and unlock new areas across the map.

The game will expand the original Palworld story with brand-new side stories exclusive to Palworld Online.

Online multiplayer allows players to meet others, form groups, and build shared settlements together.

Both cooperative PvE encounters and competitive PvP matches will be available.

Players can visit friends’ bases, battle open-world bosses, and hunt rare Pals together.

Friends can establish a shared home base that serves as a hub for crafting, defense, and daily activities.

Pals can automate production and help defend settlements.

Palworld Online is optimized specifically for mobile devices with a streamlined, touch-friendly interface.

Optional one-tap controls make building, relocating structures, and deploying Pals easier on mobile.

The game is designed to retain its depth and flexibility across a wide range of phone specifications.

For now, players will have to wait for Garena or Pocketpair to reveal the mysterious Pal’s official name and role. Hopefully, the creature will eventually make its way to Palworld as well, because it has already become one of the biggest talking points from the mobile game’s announcement.