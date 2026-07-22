Palworld Has Now Outsold Almost Every Mainline Pokémon Game

A new report claims that Palworld has sold a staggering 30.5 million units. If accurate, Pocketpair’s controversial survival game has now outsold almost every mainline Pokémon release, including Scarlet and Violet, Sword and Shield, and Gold and Silver.

Palworld Sales Surpass Most Mainline Pokémon Games

Screenshot: Pocketpair

According to a new report from Alinea Analytics, Palworld has now sold an estimated 30.5 million units across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The video game market intelligence firm also estimates that Pocketpair has generated an eye-watering $700 million in total revenue following the recent launch of Palworld 1.0.

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If these latest estimates are accurate, they also mean that Palworld has now significantly outsold many of the biggest Pokémon releases over the last 30 years. In Nintendo’s most , for example, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet only sold a combined 28.08 million units on Nintendo Switch in comparison.

However, it’s bigger than that, as Palworld has also outsold most classic Pokémon generation titles such as Gold and Silver and Gen 4’s Diamond and Pearl. Here is a full breakdown of the sales figures:

Palworld vs. Pokémon Sales Rankings

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Pocketpair

Rank Game Units Sold 1 Pokémon Red/Green/Blue 31.38 million 2 Palworld 30.5 million 3 Pokémon Scarlet/Violet 28.08 million 4 Pokémon Sword/Shield 27.08 million 5 Pokémon Gold/Silver 23.70 million 6 Pokémon Diamond/Pearl 17.67 million 7 Pokémon X/Y 16.78 million 8 Pokémon Sun/Moon 16.33 million 9 Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire 16.22 million 10 Pokémon Black/White 15.64 million 11 Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Let’s Go, Eevee! 15.07 million 12 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl 15.00 million 13 Pokémon Legends: Arceus 15.00 million 14 Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire 14.67 million 15 Pokémon Yellow 14.64 million 16 Pokémon HeartGold/SoulSilver 12.72 million 17 Pokémon Legends: Z-A 12.30 million 18 Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen 12.00 million 19 Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon 9.26 million 20 Pokémon Black 2/White 2 8.25 million 21 Pokémon Platinum 7.693 million 22 Pokémon Emerald 7.06 million 23 Pokémon Crystal 6.30 million

Multiplatform Release Gives Palworld a Major Sales Advantage over Pokémon

Screenshot: Steam

Now, there are a few factors we need to point out here. Since its launch in 1996, the mainline Pokémon series has remained exclusive to Nintendo consoles. One major advantage Palworld has is that it’s an addictive creature-catcher available across most major gaming platforms.

Alinea Analytics points out that while Palworld generated most of its revenue on PC via Steam, it also sold millions of units on PlayStation 5. The game is additionally available on Xbox and through Game Pass, giving it access to a much larger potential audience than an individual Pokémon release.

However, while Palworld has many Pokémon games beat in terms of units sold, Nintendo’s series likely generates more revenue per copy. Pokémon games typically retail for $60 to $70 at launch, while Palworld originally entered early access for $29.99 and has frequently been discounted.

Screenshot: Pocketpair

Finally, Nintendo does not update Pokémon sales figures every month, meaning Scarlet and Violet has almost certainly sold additional copies since its last reported total. It’s therefore possible that the Gen 9 games are closer to Palworld than the currently available figures suggest.

Regardless, selling an estimated 30.5 million copies is an incredible achievement for a new IP that only recently debuted in 2024. Palworld is now only around 880,000 units behind Pokémon Red, Green, and Blue, which remains the best-selling mainline Pokémon generation of all time.