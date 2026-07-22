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Palworld Has Now Outsold Almost Every Mainline Pokémon Game

Palworld has reportedly sold 30.5 million copies, surpassing almost every mainline Pokémon game, including Scarlet and Violet

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A new report claims that Palworld has sold a staggering 30.5 million units. If accurate, Pocketpair’s controversial survival game has now outsold almost every mainline Pokémon release, including Scarlet and Violet, Sword and Shield, and Gold and Silver.

Palworld Sales Surpass Most Mainline Pokémon Games

Palworld Sales 30 Million
Screenshot: Pocketpair

According to a new report from Alinea Analytics, Palworld has now sold an estimated 30.5 million units across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The video game market intelligence firm also estimates that Pocketpair has generated an eye-watering $700 million in total revenue following the recent launch of Palworld 1.0.

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If these latest estimates are accurate, they also mean that Palworld has now significantly outsold many of the biggest Pokémon releases over the last 30 years. In Nintendo’s most recent financial report, for example, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet only sold a combined 28.08 million units on Nintendo Switch in comparison.

However, it’s bigger than that, as Palworld has also outsold most classic Pokémon generation titles such as Gold and Silver and Gen 4’s Diamond and Pearl. Here is a full breakdown of the sales figures:

Palworld vs. Pokémon Sales Rankings

Pokémon vs Palworld Sales Comparisons
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Pocketpair
RankGameUnits Sold
1Pokémon Red/Green/Blue31.38 million
2Palworld30.5 million
3Pokémon Scarlet/Violet28.08 million
4Pokémon Sword/Shield27.08 million
5Pokémon Gold/Silver23.70 million
6Pokémon Diamond/Pearl17.67 million
7Pokémon X/Y16.78 million
8Pokémon Sun/Moon16.33 million
9Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire16.22 million
10Pokémon Black/White15.64 million
11Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Let’s Go, Eevee!15.07 million
12Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl15.00 million
13Pokémon Legends: Arceus15.00 million
14Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire14.67 million
15Pokémon Yellow14.64 million
16Pokémon HeartGold/SoulSilver12.72 million
17Pokémon Legends: Z-A12.30 million
18Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen12.00 million
19Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon9.26 million
20Pokémon Black 2/White 28.25 million
21Pokémon Platinum7.693 million
22Pokémon Emerald7.06 million
23Pokémon Crystal6.30 million

Multiplatform Release Gives Palworld a Major Sales Advantage over Pokémon

Palworld Steam Sales
Screenshot: Steam

Now, there are a few factors we need to point out here. Since its launch in 1996, the mainline Pokémon series has remained exclusive to Nintendo consoles. One major advantage Palworld has is that it’s an addictive creature-catcher available across most major gaming platforms.

Alinea Analytics points out that while Palworld generated most of its revenue on PC via Steam, it also sold millions of units on PlayStation 5. The game is additionally available on Xbox and through Game Pass, giving it access to a much larger potential audience than an individual Pokémon release.

However, while Palworld has many Pokémon games beat in terms of units sold, Nintendo’s series likely generates more revenue per copy. Pokémon games typically retail for $60 to $70 at launch, while Palworld originally entered early access for $29.99 and has frequently been discounted.

Palworld Zoe Screenshot
Screenshot: Pocketpair

Finally, Nintendo does not update Pokémon sales figures every month, meaning Scarlet and Violet has almost certainly sold additional copies since its last reported total. It’s therefore possible that the Gen 9 games are closer to Palworld than the currently available figures suggest.

Regardless, selling an estimated 30.5 million copies is an incredible achievement for a new IP that only recently debuted in 2024. Palworld is now only around 880,000 units behind Pokémon Red, Green, and Blue, which remains the best-selling mainline Pokémon generation of all time.

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