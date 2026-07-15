Palworld’s Newest Legendary Pal Sparks Pokémon Comparisons Again

Only a week after the Palworld 1.0 update went live, players are already claiming its newest Legendary Pal is a Pokémon ripoff. New Pal Panthalus has drawn direct comparisons to Legendary Pokémon Kyogre, with some fans accusing Pocketpair of copying Game Freak’s iconic creature while others insist the similarities are being blown out of proportion. The debate has quickly become one of the community’s biggest talking points following the 1.0 launch.

Palworld’s Panthalus Sparks Kyogre Comparison Debate

Screenshot: Pocketpair

Palworld 1.0 is now live, adding dozens of new Pals to the game. One of those characters is Legendary Pal Panthalus, a massive whale that was recently discovered by players exploring the game’s expanded map. The creature is not only majestic, but its giant model is pretty breathtaking the first time you see it. However, the new Pal’s design is also drawing negative attention after some players claimed it was a direct ripoff of Legendary Pokémon Kyogre.

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Comparisons between Palworld’s Panthalus and Pokémon’s Kyogre were first sparked on X after users began uploading comparison screenshots of the two characters. “I feel like the similar art styles make the comparisons inevitable. Game Freak doesn’t own the concept of a legendary/divine whale creature… But you have to be incredibly dishonest to not immediately think of Kyogre when you see this,” one viral post on X wrote.

Screenshot: X

Other Pokémon fans responded to the debate by criticizing players defending the new Palworld Legendary. “Sorry, but you cannot tell me that they didn’t base it off Kyogre. It legit gives off ‘Kyogre but make it different’ to fool your dumb ***es.” However, not everyone agreed that Palworld borrowed the Legendary Pokémon’s design. “Literally the only thing they have in common is that they’re both whales.”

Every Legendary Pal in Palworld 1.0

Screenshot: Pocketpair

While the debate between Panthalus and Pokémon continues, the Palworld 1.0 update also introduced several new Legendary Pals. One of those is the Ocean Titan Neptilius. Although, ironically, I’ve seen some comments claim it looks like Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’s Giratina. I personally don’t see it.

Regardless of where you land in the debate, the Palworld 1.0 update significantly expanded the game’s roster of endgame creatures. Below is every Legendary Pal currently available in Palworld 1.0, along with its elemental type and where you can find it.

Legendary Pal Type Location Jetragon Dragon Mount Obsidian (Volcanic Region) Frostallion Ice Land of Absolute Zero (Northwest Ice Region) Frostallion Noct Dark Can be obtained by breeding Frostallion + Helzephyr Paladius Neutral Deep Sand Dunes (Northeast Desert) Necromus Dark Deep Sand Dunes (Spawns alongside Paladius at night) Neptilius Water Seabreeze Archipelago (Added in the 1.0 update) Panthalus Water Feybreak Island (Added in the 1.0 update)

Pocketpair will likely add more Legendary Pals in future Palworld updates as the survival game continues to receive major content expansions. Whether those new creatures spark even more comparisons to Pokémon remains to be seen, but if the reaction to Panthalus is any indication, fans will probably continue scrutinizing every new Pal the developer reveals.