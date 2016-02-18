Pan-Seared Red Snapper with Creamed Orange Butter Recipe

Ingredients

4 ounces|113 grams unsalted butter

1 teaspoon orange zest

6 ounces|170 grams red snapper filet

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more

2 ounces|57 grams red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

2 ounces|57 grams yellow bell pepper, coarsely chopped

6 ounces|170 grams heirloom tomatoes, sliced in half

3 ounces|85 grams mixed baby lettuce

1 lime, juiced

Directions

Cream the butter in a mixer until it turns almost white. Add orange zest and mix until incorporated. Remove the compound butter from the mixer, roll into a log in plastic wrap, and freeze until needed. Season the snapper filet with salt and pepper to taste, and the olive oil. (You can add chopped dried herbs, as well.) Add the chopped peppers to a sauté pan set over medium. Let them brown just a little to bring out their smoky flavor and juices. Sauté until at al dente, remove from pan, and set aside. In a bowl, mix the tomatoes and lettuce and toss with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil and lime juice. Place the skinless snapper filet, with the skinless side facing up, to the sauté pan over medium. Cook until golden, flipping once about 6 minutes. Place the salad on one side of a plate. Add the sautéed peppers and top with the fish. Serve a slice of the orange butter on top. Drizzle with olive oil and enjoy.

From Slow Food and Jungle Bartending in Costa Rica

