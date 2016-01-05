Panasonic Brings Back the Historic Technics SL-1200 Turntable for Its 50th Anniversary

The Technics SL-1200 was the first ever direct-drive turntable when it launched in 1972, and it went on to become one of the most sought-after models for DJs and club culture in general. It stayed in production all the way until 2010, at which point Technics’ parent company Panasonic discontinued production of analog turntables due to changing market conditions.

As is well documented, interest in vinyl has had a significant resurgence as of late, and Technics announced today that they would be putting the SL-1200 model back into production after popular demand. The new run will feature two “Grand Class” models: the magnesium anniversary addition SL-1200 AEG is set to arrive in summer, limited in production to only 1,200, while the aluminum-cased SL-1200G is set to arrive a little later in the year.

Videos by VICE

The company has released a statement for the occasion, explaining that the’ve taken this as an opportunity to redesign and upgrade the turntable’s technology “to create a turntable that is superior to other systems.” The newly, redesigned components are as follows: the Twin-Rotor Surface-Facing Direct Drive Motor, Direct Drive Motor Controller, High Sensitive Tonearm, Brass-Top Turntable Platter, and Insulator.

You can read more on their website.

Thanks to The Verge for the tip.