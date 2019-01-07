Panelle, Shrimp, and Uni Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups chickpea flour

¼ cup finely chopped parsley leaves

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

canola oil, for frying

2 dozen Mediterranean red shrimp, shelled and butterflied

½ cup|125 ml olive oil

1 lime

4 soft bread rolls

1 tray of uni

Directions

Grease and line a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper and set aside. Place 4 cups|900 grams salted water in a large saucepan. Sieve the chickpea flour in, whisking vigorously so as to avoid lumps. Turn the heat to medium and cook, stirring constantly, until thick, about 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper. Mold into prepared loaf pan and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until set, about 8 hours. The next day, carefully remove the panel from the loaf pan and transfer to a cutting board. Cut into ½-inch thick slices, and then into squares. Heat 2-inches canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, fry the panelle until lightly golden, 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Keep warm. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with half of the olive oil, the lime zest, salt, and pepper. To assemble your sandwich, top the bottom piece of bread with some uni. In a small bowl, mix the remaining oil with the lime juice. Spread a bit of that on the top half of the inside of the bread. Top the uni with a few shrimp and a few pieces of panelle, then a few more shrimp. Throw on a few more panelle and the top of the bread. Enjoy!

