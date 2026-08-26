‘Panic’ Star and Longtime SoCal Resident Cast As Tupac Shakur in Upcoming Snoop Dogg Biopic

Over the last few decades, biopics have been on the rise. Aside from rock biopics such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Deliver Me From Nowhere, and A Complete Unknown, we’ve also seen rap biopics. In 2015, the massively successful biopic Straight Outta Compton followed the rise of legendary rap group N.W.A. An upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic has cast a young actor to play Tupac Shakur, set for release on August 6, 2027.

Back in 2009, Jamal Woolard portrayed Biggie Smalls in the biopic Notorious. In this film, future Marvel actor Anthony Mackie played legendary West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur. In the 2017 biopic All Eyez On Me, actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. portrayed Tupac Shakur. Additionally, Jamal Woolard reprised his role as The Notorious B.I.G from the 2009 film.

Videos by VICE

Now, it’s been announced that Camron Jones has been cast to play Tupac Shakur in the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic. The two rappers were both signed to Death Row Records and famously collaborated on Shakur’s album All Eyez On Me.

Previously, Camron Jones played Bishop Moore in the young adult drama Panic. Additionally, Jones had roles in Grown-ish, Shameless, and The Purge. In 2017, Jones studied at Magdalen College, Oxford, as part of the British American Drama Academy’s Midsummer in Oxford.

Others who have been cast in the film

Jonathan Daviss has been cast to play legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. He is one of the stars of the Netflix series Outer Banks. Myles Bullock will play Dr. Dre, who helped launch Snoop Dogg’s career. Bullock most notably played B-Mickie in the Starz series MBF and starred in the Peacock limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Lauren London has been cast as Snoop Dogg’s mother. London’s acting career began when she appeared in music videos, including Snoop Dogg’s video for “From Tha Chuuuch To Da Palace” in 2002. She appeared in the 2006 film ATL as rapper T.I’s romantic interest. London previously dated rapper Lil Wayne, and the two had a son in 2009.

As Jones has been cast to play Shakur, a murder trial involving former gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis is currently underway in Las Vegas. 30 years after Tupac Shakur was shot in Las Vegas, the case has been reopened. Sadly, Shakur died in a hospital nine days later. It’s believed Davis’s nephew pulled the trigger as Davis was riding in the front seat of the vehicle that evening.

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage