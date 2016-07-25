Snapshots of Panorama Day 3: LCD Soundsystem and Sia Slayed, Plus A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels, and More



A closing shot from Arcade Fire. All photos by Matt Seger.

The final day of Panorama closed out with a raft of ridiculously awesome performances and the theme of the weekend—an awful lot of perspiration. At Panorama artists didn’t simply deliver their music but used the stage as a platform to speak up about the hot topics: namely the election and the importance of tolerance, acceptance, diversit,y and love (chief proponents of moving speeches includes Arcade Fire, SZA, and Run the Jewels).

Elsewhere Sia wowed those assembled with a multimedia show that blurred all the lines. Was that really Kristen Wiig and Paul Dano up onstage emoting so Sia didn’t have to? Nope! But the video clips up on the big screen did feature these stars flawlessly interpreting Sia’s songs, while onstage, lookalikes mirrored the moves on the screen with startling precision. Sia’s really got it made: she can stand there in wig, impassive, focusing on hitting all those notes (and boy did she) while her dancers, namely the jaw-droppinginly elastic Maddie Ziegler cavort and entertain in spectacular style.

LCD meanwhile were a fitting conclusion to Panorama’s maiden voyage. Their hypnotic, cowbell clattered songs drummed up every emotion under the discoball: melancholy (“New York I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down”), euphoria (“Daft Punk Is Playing at My House”), wry nostalgia (“Losing My Edge”), and the beautiful tummy tug of longing (“Someone Great”). We danced ourselves so slick we were practically clean.

SZA

KURT VILE AND THE VIOLATORS

RUN THE JEWELS





SIA







A$AP ROCKY





LCD SOUNDSYSTEM







