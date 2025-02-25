pantera-announce-summer-2025-tour-with-amon-amarth

Following a big run around the world supporting Metallica, the revitalized Pantera are heading out on a North American tour with Norse metal gods Amon Amarth.

“We are excited to announce The Heaviest Tour of the Summer! We are hitting the road in the US & bringing Amon Amarth along as support,” Pantera shared in their announcement.

Pre-sales starts today at 12pm local time, with general tickets going on sale Friday, (Feb. 28) at 10 am local time. Links to purchase tickets & VIP Meet & Greets will be live on Pantera.com/tour.

7/15/2025 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/17/2025 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/19/2025 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/20/2025 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

7/22/2025 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/25/2025 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

7/26/2025 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/28/2025 Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/29/2025 Gilford, NH – Bank NH Pavilion

7/31/2025 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/02/2025 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/03/2025 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

8/06/2025 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/07/2025 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

8/20/2025 Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/22/2025 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/23/2025 Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

8/26/2025 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/27/2025 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

8/29/2025 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

8/31/2025 Albuquerque, NM -Isleta Amphitheater

9/02/2025 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/03/2025 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

9/05/2025 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/06/2025 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/08/2025 Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

9/10/2025 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/11/2025 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek

9/13/2025 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Pantera was originally formed in the early ’80s by the Abbott brothers: guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul. The band eventually picked up bassist Rex Paul and vocalist Phil Anselmo.

The band’s first four albums were glam metal, but in 1990 they began a new aggressively straightforward heavy metal era with their fifth album, Cowboys from Hell. The band went on to drop four more albums before internal strife drove them to break up in 2003.

Following the tragic deaths of both Dimebag and Vinnie, Anselmo and Rex got back together to reform Pantera with Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) on guitar and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums.

At this time, the new Pantera has not revealed any concrete plans to write and/or record new music.