Pantha Du Prince Shares Beguiling, Mystically-Charged Video For “In an Open Space”

German producer, Hendrick Weber AKA Pantha Du Prince, is gearing up to release his new album The Triad this Friday, and to kindle our anticipation just a little more, he’s released a serene music video for “In An Open Space.” Featuring himself alongside the rest of the triad that features throughout the album, musicians Scott Mou and Bendik Hovik Kjeldsberg, the clip evokes an ambiguous yet beguiling pastoral, sci-fi setting, pairing Weber’s organically psychedelic style of club with mystically-charged scenes involving mirrors, subtle choreography, and gorgeous, expansive landscapes.

A couple weeks ago, Weber shared lead single “Frau Im Mond, Sterne Laufen” and its gorgeous, earthy textures feel like they flutter at your fingertips.

The Triad will be out May 20 on Rough Trade.

