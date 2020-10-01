Pantone Has Launched a ‘Period’ Red Colour to Normalise Menstruation

At the end of 2019, Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2020 was announced to be the Classic Blue to “highlight our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.” Lol, we all know how that turned out.

Now, the colour registry company has launched a new shade of red called “Period” meant to destigmatise menstruation and encourage period positivity. This is partly a marketing stunt, with a collab with Swedish feminine products brand Intima, and the brand’s Seen + Hear campaign making it happen.

“An active and adventurous red hue, courageous Period emboldens those who menstruate to feel proud of who they are — to own their period with self-assurance; to stand up and passionately celebrate the exciting and powerful life force they are born with; to urge everyone, regardless of gender, to feel comfortable to talk spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural bodily function,” said Laurie Pressman, the Vice President of Pantone Colour Institute.

Menstruation is still considered a taboo in many parts of the world that results in people not having enough knowledge about it and the various stigmas attached to it. People who menstruate are often considered “impure” or “dirty”, are forced into solitary confinement, are asked not to cook or touch certain things, or are asked to drop out of schools. This often results in people having no or very little knowledge about it.

“Despite the fact that billions of people experience menstruation, it has historically been treated as something that shouldn’t be seen or talked about publicly,” said Intimina’s global brand manager, Danela Žagar, in a press statement.

While the move was looked at favourably by some, some others are calling it out as virtue-signalling.

‘Pantone has unveiled a new shade of red inspired by the colour of women’s periods, to end the stigma associated with menstruation.’



I ain’t gonna lie, my period was never this colour! More of a reddy brown with a thick mucus clotty texture! Am I right ladies!? #periodpaint pic.twitter.com/8QCGgYoRhd — Cerys Nelmes 🦄 (@cerysnelmes) September 30, 2020

Have a read of my latest piece for @INCITE_Global around how Pantone’s new ‘period’ colour is as tone-deaf as the blue dye occupying our screens for decades…https://t.co/2pqq9zG23Y — Dana Leigh (@dana_leigh93) September 30, 2020

Women: Please just pay us the same and give us leave and don’t punish us for the fact that society depends heavily on women’s domestic and emotional labor.



Pantone: YOU WANT A PERIOD BLOOD PAINT COLOR???! https://t.co/uHkkuKyZeH — Mandy (@heyhi_mandy) October 1, 2020

In recent years, a lot of corporates have taken such initiatives; food delivery app Zomato introduced period leaves for its employees in August this year. However, we still have a long way to go. There has been enough stigma attached to menstruation, and it is the need of the hour to not only normalise but also educate people about it. Even if it takes a colour to do so.

