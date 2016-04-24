Panzanella Is the Salad for People Who Hate Salad

Photo by Sydney Kramer.

There is absolutely nothing worse than throwing away an old baguette simply because it has turned into a baseball bat. There must be at least one use for it, right?

Behold, hungry person: panzanella.

This happens to be the best kind of panzanella, might we add, since it comes from the award-winning author and chef of The Food Lab, J. Kenji López-Alt.

Consider this refreshing dish the best kind of salad imaginable. After all, the main ingredient is rustic, chewy, crusty bread. There’s a fair share of tomatoes in the mix, too—enough for this dish to qualify as a healthy-ish. And when mixed with the peppy dijon-shallot-white wine vinaigrette, this salad packs enough flavors and textures to permanently make it into your regular cooking repertoire.

We’re just starting to hit tomato season, and this salad will taste insanely good with grape tomatoes, cherry tomatoes—whatever’s on hand. Just make sure to drizzle them with some of your top-shelf olive oil.

Go ahead, grill up some chicken, chop it up, and drop that in there too. Hell, add an oozy handful of burrata, if you’ve got it.

Whatever it takes to make it grand.