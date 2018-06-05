Pappardelle Ragu Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 8 hours

Ingredients

4 pounds|1825 grams (6-inch) English cut beef short rib

1 pound|454 grams fatty cut brisket

1 pound|454 oxtails

2-3 marrow bones

3 sprigs thyme

1 bay leaf

1 carrot, halved

1 onion, peeled

1 rib celery, halved

1 tomato

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons|165 ml olive oil

5 garlic cloves, smashed

3 tablespoons tomato paste

8 ½ ounces|243 grams ground beef

8 ½ ounces|243 grams ground veal

1 (28-ounce|794-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

1 large parmesan rind

1 cup|250 ml whole milk

large egg yolks

8 ounces|227 grams pappardelle

Videos by VICE

Directions

Place the short rib, brisket, oxtail, and marrow bones in a large pot. Cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Skim off any scum that rises to the surface and discard. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the thyme, bay leaf, carrot, onion, celery, and tomato and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 6 hours. Remove the meat and vegetables from stock. Reserve stock and set aside. Place vegetables in a blender and puree. Shred meat from oxtail, brisket, and short rib. Set marrow bones aside. Heat ½ cup|120 ml olive oil in a large dutch oven over medium-high. Add the garlic and cook until golden, about 2 minutes. Add the puréed vegetables reduce the heat to medium. Cook until vegetables have become deep brown, about 5 minutes. Add in tomato paste and continue to cook, about 3 minutes. Add in the shredded meat, tomatoes, parmesan rind, and 1 ½ cups|355 ml of the reserved stock. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a pan over high. Take about a tablespoon of ground beef in your hand and form into a loose ball. Place in the pan to brown, working in batches so not to crowd the pan, continue with remaining ground beef and veal. Cook, turning as needed, until browned all over, 5 minutes. Transfer to the pot as they are done. Bring to a simmer and cook, uncovered, until reduced by ⅓, about 1 hour. Add in the milk and season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a simmer. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Once ready to serve, ladle sauce into a pan heated over low. Fold in 1 egg yolk and 1 tablespoon of reserved bone marrow per serving. Do not boil. Place pasta in sauce and stir to coat. Serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.