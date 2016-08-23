Pappy’s New Song May Have Little Nutritional Value But It Sure Is Delicious

Image: Tom Hardisty

Pappy’s “Snacks” is a song born from procrastination and cheddar popcorn.The Melbourne band were hanging in drummer Lori Camarata’s backyard on a hot summer afternoon, readying for practice, when bassist Alex Kennedy arrived with some sugary/salty treats.

“Some special donuts and some cheddar Cobs popcorn,”explains guitarist Andrew Murray. “We were eating them in the full sun and the last thing we wanted to do was practice, especially in a hot shed. So we put it off for as long as possible, and wrote a song about it.”

Taken from the band’s debut cassette Snack, the song marks the four-piece’s ascent from a band where most members had never played an instrument, to a band who now play alongside rock n roll radio stars.

Listen to the track below and read a short chat with the band about music and snacks.

Noisey: It’s been fun watching the development of the band. How is progress is coming along?

Alex Kennedy: We cry a lot and talk about our feelings, which is good. And our snacks have been progressing really well. We started of eating Margie Pines (Margherita pizza with pineapple), now we are more into different types of cola, very small cup cakes, and bananas with nuts shoved into them or dipped in peanut butter.

I hate the word ‘naivety’ when describing music but you started with a fairly simple approach. What was the initial approach?

Lori Camarata: Most of us had never played an instrument before and wanted to start a riot grrrl band together. But my main reason for starting a band was so that dudes in other bands could talk to my husband or other male friends who aren’t in the band, instead of me when we play shows with them.

There is a sense of fun in your performance. While you may not be the most pro/slick band the audience is on your side.

Alex Kennedy: It’s nice to be in a band where the style of music and the process is more important than being sick/ pro. Some people don’t get it and that’s totally cool.

Andrew, what did your experience in bands like Taco Leg and Constant Mongrel bring to the band?

Alex: I’m not in Taco Leg or Constant Mongrel but I’ve learnt from Constant Mongrel that it is good to never let your band member move to Darwin and comeback with a touch of the tropics. From Taco Leg I’ve learnt that sometimes it’s bad to ‘be a bit too good on guitar’.

Andrew Murray: Playing in Taco Leg and Constant Mongrel made me realise how important it is to not take music seriously and to enjoy it with friends. My guitar playing has certainly not improved but it has probably become more confident. My admin skills have certainly improved though.

Pappy launch ‘Snack’ in Melbourne Aug 27 at Woody’s Attic with Terry and Blank Statements.