Police, soldiers attack Papua New Guinea parliament over unpaid bonuses

Papua New Guinea police and soldiers were not pleased with the government and they made it known.



A group of security forces attacked the parliament on Tuesday, November 20 at the nation’s capital Port Moresby, breaking windows and assaulting security guards, to demand for their unpaid bonuses from the previous weekend’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

The promised bonuses were 350 kina or US$104 per person, a significant amount in APEC’s poorest member country.

The APEC Summit saw 21 leaders from across the region gather in the impoverished island country, where 40% of the population live below the poverty line. Guests were transported around in Maserati cars and were housed in cruise ships – all funded by the government. The luxury cars are reportedly now sitting unused in warehouses.

Strikes in Papua New Guinea preceded the Summit, as locals protested the expenses set aside for the hosting.

It was unknown how many security forces stormed the premises, but estimates said about 100 personnel were involved. No one was reported to be seriously hurt. The protesters were reportedly yelling accusations of corruption against the government, before storming the building.

On social media, photos showed the extent of the damage caused by the attacks.

Scenes from parliament after police and armed forces reportedly stormed PNG National Parliament and destroyed property due to grievances regarding APEC allowances. Source: Bryan Kramer MP/Facebook#PapuaNewGuinea pic.twitter.com/7PZcDQYOZk — Josie Harvey (@JosieHarvey_) November 20, 2018

#PNG parliament trashed by military, police and correction service officers over unpaid APEC allowances. Opportunists loot some shops police fire shots and people at main bus stop robbed while on way home. pic.twitter.com/NqRDzkXvBV — Bethanie Harriman (@BEHarriman) November 20, 2018

Take care round PNG Parliament. Some police and army have smashed their way in. Attacked at least one MP and possibly others. Have not been paid APEC allowances. Calling out for Police Commissioner Baki and PM Peter O'Neill. pic.twitter.com/wgB4kJeh8g — Mark Davis (@PoroMark) November 20, 2018

According to The Guardian, the Police Association said it was a “slap in the face” that its security forces were not paid, when funds were budgeted for APEC precisely for their work.

“It is an absolute disgrace that these efforts are not adequately recognized,” it said.