Para One Returns to Ed Banger with South Africa-tinged EP, Brings In Todd Edwards For “Elevation” Remix

Para One is one of French dance music’s finest, and he’s finally made his long-awaited return to Busy P’s Ed Banger records. The Paris-bred DJ and live act first brought his delicious talents to the imprint in 2004 for the label’s fourth release, and now storms back with the Elevation EP which comes along with a jamming remix by the always dependable garage icon Todd Edwards.

“I recorded Elevation last year in South Africa while looking for a gospel choir to record vocals with,” Para One tells THUMP of the funky, vocally driven house single. Along with working with the choir, Para One linked up with a number of other singer from through Cape Town, one of which was the young daughter of one of the vocalists, named Victoria. After being impressed by her talents, Para One invited the youngster to not only sing on the versus, but provide her own lyrics. “[Victoria’s] head could barely reach the mic!” he laughs.



As far as the remix is concerned, it’s 100% the twangy garage style we’ve come to love from Todd Edwards over the years, and is a culmination of a friendship built up over the years with Para One, one first started during an impromptu studio session in Paris a few years back. “The use of the organ and gospel choir really brought me back to the house music that insprired me as a young producer in New York in the late 80s to early 90s,” Todd says. “[“Elevation”] is a perfect example of the positive energy Para One puts into all of his music. I hope we get to work together more.”

Stream Todd’s remix of “Elevation” above and keep your opened ears wide for another single in the winter and well as Para One’s third album in 2016 on Ed Banger.

‘Elevation’ will be released July 24 via Ed Banger/Big Beat records.

