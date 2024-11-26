For The First Time, Parachute Is Offering 30% Off Everything

Turning your home into a cozy oasis requires more than just buying the right big-ticket items like couches and mattresses (though we won’t knock their importance). So much of the magic of a relaxing space is tied up in the smaller details, like bedding, blankets, sheets and even towels.

These things are Parachute‘s bread and butter. Now, for the first time, Parachute has marked everything 30% off thanks to Black Friday (plus up to 75% select items). The sale runs now through Dec. 3.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or others, these elevated staples leave an impression.

a quick look at the best parachute black friday deals

Best towels bundle deal – Turkish Cotton Bath Bundle

One of my favorite things to do on vacation is take a shower – just so I can relish in bougie towels. With the Turkish Cotton Bath Bundle, you can experience luxe comfort right at home. Grab this set for 30% off to transform your bath routine.

Best sheet set deal – Percale Sheet Set

Sheets aren’t cheap, and the Percale Sheet Set is no exception. But, with the 30% off sale, these Egyptian cotton sheets start at $181.30.

Best duvet cover deal – Linen Duvet Cover

The Linen Duvet Cover has been around for a while, but this new rich java color is brand new. Lucky for us, it’s included in the sale. The 30% discount brings the price down to a more afofrable $203.

Best linen quilt deal – Linen Box Quilt

I used to think duvet covers were cumbersome, until I realized how game changing quality ones can be. The Linen Duvet Cover is on the cooler side, which is helpful for hot sleepers. Now, with the 30% off sale, you can finally grab it for less than $200.

Best heavy quilt deal – Flannel Quilt

If you’re trying to bundle up and warm your bones when you catch your Zs, opt for the Flannel Quilt. It comes in two minimalist colors (Bone and Thyme) and can elevate any bedroom. Plus, the quilt is 30% off.

Best pillow deal – Down Pillow

Having a restful sleep isn’t just about your mattress: your pillow matters, too. The Down Pillow is a superb option, and the 30% off sale is taking it down to $91.

Best duvet insert deal – Down Duvet Insert

If you do opt for one of the fab duvet covers, you’ll likely want an insert to go with it. While I’m sure the one you have at home is ~fine~ the Down Duvet Insert is a delicious upgrade, on sale for 30% off. Plus, you can pick the size and density.

Best robe deal – Cozy Knit Robe

Ever wanted to wear a blanket? The Cozy Knit Robe is basically like wearing a quilt. It’s a fantastic gift (especially at 30% off) and you can put it on your wish list, too.

Best mattress deal – Eco Mattress

There’s tons of mattress deals out there right now. What makes the special is how it’s Eco friendly. Parachute says it’s foam-free and crafted from pure New Zealand wool and 100% organic cotton. Thanks to the sale, it’s available for 30% off.

Best slippers deals – Shearling Wool Clogs

If you think clogs aren’t cool, please think again. What could be better than these Shearling Wool Clogs? Nothing. (Except for the fact that they’re on sale for $69.30)

Best pajama set – Petite Plume Pajama Set

A cult fav for Parachute shoppers, the Petite Plume Pajama Set is classy and cozy. With the discount, you can get the whole set for $82.60.

Best travel quilt – Merino Travel Kit

While everything on this list is supremely giftable, the Merino Travel Kit is basically begging to be a holiday shopping hit. It features a blanket, eye mask, and pouch (all made from merino wool). Grab it for just $139.99.

Best throw deal – Organic Rib Knit Throw

What would the holidays be without cozy throws? You simply need something to waste away under once you’ve stuffed yourself full of turkey and pie. I present the Organic Rib Knit Throw: on sale for $69.30.