The Paralympics Just Started: What to Watch

The Paralympics Games Paris 2024 started on August 28 and will continue until September 8, featuring 4,000 athletes from around the world. These resilient athletes battle a range of disabilities, pushing their limits every day.

While most of the world comes together to celebrate the Olympics, many fail to tune in to the Paralympics—which showcases just as much, if not more, talent and perseverance. If you’re interested in watching the Paralympics, here are some highlights. Events are streaming on Peacock, with a ton of videos posted on the official Paralympics YouTube.

Videos by VICE

The first refugee team to medal

Para taekwondo is a major part of the Paris 2024 Games, featuring athletes competing with impairments in either one or both upper limbs. So far already on Thursday, Zakia Khudadadi won the bronze medal—marking the Paralympic refugee team’s first medal.

“Armless Archer” Matt Stutzman

Matt Stutzman holds the bow with his foot as he competes in the Archery men’s individual compound-open event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Matt Stutzman, also called the Armless Archer, was born without arms—but not without talent. This four-time Paralympian has inspired others to join despite their disabilities. In fact, there are three other armless archers to support in this year’s Paralympics, who you can watch compete over the next few days.

Ukrainian hero and war amputee

The Paralympics has included sitting volleyball as a main sport since 1980, using a smaller court and lower net than standing volleyball. This year, Yevhenii Korinets—a Ukrainian war amputee—qualified for the national sitting volleyball team after losing his leg (and almost his life) in war. He is still honorably representing his country, this time via the Paralympics, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

One-half of the Olympian power couple

TARA DAVIS-WOODHALL of Team USA (left) after winning gold in the Women’s Long Jump celebrates with her husband, Paralympian HUNTER WOODHALL. photo by Mark Edward Harris/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

Hunter Woodhall is well-known for his public display of support for his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, who won a gold medal in the long jump at the Paris 2024 Games. However, it’s now Hunter’s turn to shine as a runner in the 2024 Paralympic Games. As a double amputee, he’ll be competing in the 100-meter T64 and the 400-meter T62.

Wheelchair basketball stars

Men’s wheelchair basketball has been part of the Paralympics since 1960, and this year is no exception. When tuning in this week, be sure to keep your eye out for Fadi Aldeeb, the sole Palestinian Paralympic athlete, who wants to prove “there is also life” in Gaza. Meanwhile, Brian Bell of Team USA is aiming to win his third gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Britain’s most successful Paralympian

Sarah Storey Takes Her 14th Paralympic Gold Medal In The Women’s 75km Road Race In Rio, Posing For Photographs With Her Daughter Louisa. Photo by Jamie Wiseman/ANL/Shutterstock.

Going into the 2024 Paralympics, Sarah Storey—who was born without a functioning left hand—already has 28 medals (including 17 golds in swimming and cycling) under her belt. Now, she’s seeking to inspire her children by winning two more golds in road cycling at Paris 2024.

The first woman on the U.S. wheelchair rugby team

Wheelchair rugby—like standing rugby—is one of the most intense sports out there. They call it “murderball.” This year, athlete Sarah Adam became the first woman to play on the U.S. wheelchair rugby team—a milestone you won’t want to miss.