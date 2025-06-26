Paramore Drummer Zac Farro Releasing New Solo Album, Drops First Single ‘My My’

Paramore drummer Zac Farro has announced that he’s dropping a new studio album. After years of working under the HalfNoise band moniker for his independent musical endeavors, Farro is dropping Operator, his first album to be released under his own name.

The new album will be out July 18 via Congrats Records, but fans can hear the first single “My My,” right now. “‘My My’ is a personal song about witnessing a loved one try to let go of someone they care for deeply,” Farro says of the song. “That kind of silent pain. This song holds a lot of weight and captures those moments of reflection and processing that run throughout the album.” Check it out below.

Videos by VICE

Play video

A press release reads: “Operator explores timeless, but endlessly fascinating, questions: What goes on in those heads of ours? Why can the simplest interactions lead to a total freakout? Is someone else at the controls, a tiny person flicking a switch to ‘anxiety’ every time we get a paragraph-long text? Across the record, Farro interrogates anxieties, family issues and communication breakdowns in hope of working out, fundamentally, why we’re all like that.”

“At its core,” the press release continues, “Operator’s central idea is universal: how can we better connect with other people? The album’s opener and title track sets the tone: ‘Finally got the message / You’ve been trying to send me / But I keep on missing the point,’ sings Farro, over lush production that splits the difference between Laurel Canyon and exotica. Operator is an album length quest to engage in a stronger, deeper way, and the title track acts like its mission statement, finding Farro wishing he could stop all the noise rattling in his head and just focus on the people around him.”

The album also highlights “the unique aesthetic sensibilities, heartfelt lyricism and unrivalled technical chops of Farro, a veteran musician who is only now, twenty-plus years into his career, stepping out under his own name.”

“A contemporary record with a healthy investment in the classics, Operator is a testament to understanding yourself through music and finding meaning in its creation,” the press release adds. “For listeners, it might act as a salve – something to put on to quiet the rattling that goes on up there, to allow a moment of calm in order to search for the kind of peace Farro’s found too.”

Operator Tracklisting: