Paramore Singer Hayley Williams Just Surprised Fans With a Bunch of New Music

If you’ve been hoping for new Paramore music, then you’ll probably be excited to hear that the band’s vocalist, Hayley Williams, just surprise-released 17 new songs on her website.

According to Variety, fans got access to the music through Williams’ Good Dye Young hair dye company, which issued passcodes to the songs in a new promo drop. “Haven’t seen your code? Check your inbox for an email from Good Dye Young. If you don’t have an email with a code, maybe ask a friend for theirs,” reads a message box. Once inside, fans will find songs such as “True Believer,” “Negative Self Talk,” “Discovery Channel,” and “Zissou.”

In addition to the new songs, there is reportedly a “Misc” folder that takes fans to a performance video from what appears to be a 2017 concert in Phoenix. There is also an image of a lyric book, and a t-shirt that reads: “Hayley Williams is my favorite band.” At this time, it’s unclear if the songs are just standalone tracks — perhaps ones that never made it onto a project in the past — or if they make up an entire album.

In addition to Paramore’s six studio albums, Williams has released two solo albums — 2020’s Petals for Armor and 2021’s Flowers for Vases / Descansos — as well as a few EPs. Most recently, she released the single “I Like It I Like It” with Moses Sumney, and a cover of The Talking Heads classic “Burning Down the House.”

Williams is not the only member of Paramore dropping new tunes. Paramore drummer Zac Farro just put out his newest album, Operator, his first album to be released under his own name rather than his HalfNoise band moniker.

The first single is a song called “My My” which Farro says “is a personal song about witnessing a loved one try to let go of someone they care for deeply.” He added: “That kind of silent pain. This song holds a lot of weight and captures those moments of reflection and processing that run throughout the album.”

Operator is now available to own or stream, via Congrats Records.