Hayley Williams is heading to the U.K. next year, where she’s headlining the 2027 Outbreak Festival at Manchester’s BEC Arena. In addition to taking the stage during the two-day hardcore festival, she also curated the lineup. And her choices showcase her eclectic and varied music taste.

Next year’s festival takes place on June 19 and 20. Williams, billed as The Hayley Williams Show, will perform both days. Meanwhile, the lineups for the 19th and 20th feature an array of diverse talent, blending adjacent rock genres with Outbreak’s reliable hardcore foundation.

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This is the first time the festival has been guest-curated. While Outbreak has slowly developed since 2011 to include more genres than just hardcore, that remains the basis of the festival. Hayley Williams’ curated lineup does that foundation justice, while also incorporating her own flair.

Hayley Williams’ Eclectic Outbreak 2027 Lineup Could Be Disappointing For Those Used to the Traditionally Hardcore Festival

On Saturday, June 19, the lineup includes Blood Orange, Julien Baker, Mannequin Pussy, Rico Nasty, Bren Lukens, ear, Dev Lemons, Lime Garden, Chalk, JeJune, First Day Back, Snooper, Piss, Appleseed, and Reclus.É.

Sunday, June 20 features Dinosaur Jr., American Football, Wednesday, Citizen, Emma Ogier, Rival Schools, Failure, Feeble Little Horse, Drug Church, Drain, Mary in the Junkyard, Angel Du$t, Sweet Pill, Spiritual Cramp, H2O, Holder, and Empty Shell Casing. More names are expected to be announced at a later date.

With Oubreak historically being a hardcore festival, some longtime attendees are a bit disappointed. Hayley Williams’ curation isn’t totally without hardcore. There’s Drain, Soul Glo, Angel Du$t, Drug Church, Piss, Holder, and Empty Shell Casing, for example. But for those who are used to the majority of the lineup being hardcore bands, next year’s festival probably won’t be for them.

Still, there are allegedly more names to come. It’s possible the additional acts could be geared more toward longtime festival-goers. Without a doubt, it’s an ambitious lineup for a festival like Outbreak. However, there’s a decent blend of rock genres on the list already. In a way, additions like Rico Nasty, Julien Baker, Emma Ogier and more serve as interesting surprises.

All in all, fans of many genres can definitely find something to love here. The disappointment from die-hard Outbreak Festival fans is valid, of course. But Hayley Williams has curated a lineup that may appeal to a much wider audience. Only summer 2027 will prove if that formula works for Outbreak or not.

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