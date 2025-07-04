Snag Two Months of Paramount Plus for Two Bucks. Just Be Quick About It.

Damn television, always applying pressure when the weather is nicest to try to keep us indoors, rather than out building a soapbox derby car or pushing a hoop along a dirt road with a stick or whatever it is we’re supposed to do on summer days.

People often overlook Paramount+ when it comes to streaming networks. Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max (and sometimes Apple TV+) get all the lovin’ and attention, but Paramount+ has got a deal that makes it a no-brainer. Two months for 99 cents per month.

Videos by VICE

Just be quick about making up your mind. This summer deal evaporates on July 13.

three shows to watch

yellowjackets – credit: paramount

Yellowjackets

Easily the hottest show on Paramount+ right now, Yellowjackets’ third season premiered on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, so you’ve got some time to catch up before its fourth season (confirmed already) makes an appearance.

The plot revolves around dueling timelines. A high school girls’ soccer team survives a plane crash in the wilderness, and the timeline jumps back and forth to a period of them as adults 25 years later grappling with the trauma.

twin peaks – credit: paramount

Twin Peaks

Being a David Lynch (RIP, buddy) TV series, Twin Peaks was bonkers enough to drive a hornet crazy. It was as if a bus carrying a detective show collided with a clown car packed with daytime soap operas that was then violently landed on by a hot air balloon carrying the fast-talk dialogue of a film noir movie.

Twin Peaks: The Return, an 18-episode miniseries that aired in 2017, should be held up as an example of what a show should do when it comes back from a long, long hiatus. Most such sequel miniseries are unnecessary at best or insulting at worst. This one (also on Paramount+), though, is a masterpiece.

lawman: bass reeves – credit: paramount

Lawman: Bass Reeves

Bass Reeves was a real-life lawman in the American Old West. One of the first African American Deputy U.S. Marshals in the West, he had a 32-year career spanning 1875 to 1907. The Old West was a lot more diverse than what the movies show.

As awesome as Tombstone, Deadwood, and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford are, it’s refreshing to see Hollywood expand its sights beyond the same depictions of Wyatt Earp and company.