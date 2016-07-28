Parasytes and SECTA Have Teamed Up For a Colombian and Canadian Punk Rock Bloodbath

Secta. Image: Facebook

Each year Montreal’s Varning Fest draws raw punk and crust bands from North America and around the world to infest the city with scuffed boots, studded wrist bands and raging hardcore.

Last year, locals Parasytes hooked up with SECTA from Bogota, Colombia and a friendship – based around an appreciation of each others music – formed. This love has resulted in a split 7” that’s just been released on Bay Area label Discos MMM.

Parasytes, featuring ex-/current members of After the Bombs, Hellhound and Truncheons, play a heavy UK82 style with melodic undertones. SECTA (formerly Secta Suicida) play classic Spanish hardcore punk mixed in with some more modern elements with Peligro Social being the most obvious comparison.

Parasytes/SECTA split 7″ is available from Discos MMM.

Parasytes Total Infestation Japan tour 2016:

Aug 6 – Tokyo at Moonstep Nakano

Aug 7 – Nishiyokohama at Bar El Puente

Aug 9 – Tokyo Earthdom

Aug 11 – Nagoya at Studio246

Aug 12 – Mie at Vortex

Aug 13 – Osaka at King Cobra