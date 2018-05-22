Parents Sue 30-Year-Old Adult Son Who Refuses to Move Out

Faced with crushing student loan debt, a shitty job market, and rent that’s just too damn high, more and more millennials are moving back in with their parents. While it’s not a glamorous life, if you play it right, crashing with your folks can be kind of awesome. But if—like one particularly comfortable 30-year-old in upstate New York—you decide to be a total dick about it, your parents can always come back at you with the full force of the law.



According to the New York Post, Michael Rotondo has lived with his parents at their place in Camillus, New York, for the past eight years. They’ve apparently been trying to get him to move out for months, but the man-child just won’t go. Now, they’re suing their own son to force him to spread his large, adult wings, and find his own place to live. And what seems like something they should’ve been able to hash out at the dinner table is spiraling into a full-blown legal fiasco.

Mark and Christina Rotondo, the guy’s parents, have sent him five (five!) written notices letting him know he’s been evicted from their house. And according to Syracuse.com, he’s just been ignoring them.

“After a discussion with your mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately,” Rotondo’s parents wrote in a letter dated February 2. “You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision.”

In a separate letter, they even offered him $1,100 to move out, and threw in a few pieces of bizarre “advice” to help him get on with his life.

“Sell the other things you have that have any significant value (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you have,” his parents wrote. “There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one—you have to work!”



The Rotondos’ son insists that his parents have to give him six months’ notice before they can evict him, and now—serving as his own lawyer—he’s taking that argument to court. He’s facing off against the people who gave him life in Onondaga County Supreme Court on Tuesday, where his folks are hoping a judge will legally force him out of their house for good. Meanwhile, Michael’s allegedly refusing to contribute to the home’s expenses, help out around the house, or move his busted-ass Passat out of the driveway. Even the Rotondos’ neighbors have weighed in on the feud.

“It’s time,” Lashea Wright told News 8. “He’s 30. And not paying rent. You need to be independent.”

We get it—times are tough, paying rent sucks, and getting sued by your own parents is a sad state of affairs. Then again, we’re talking about a 30-year-old boy who’s been living at home for eight years and doesn’t seem to even take out the garbage. Christopher Adams, a neighbor of the Rotondos who spoke to CNN affiliate WTNH, probably summed up the situation best:

“That doesn’t make no sense if you’re going to your mother’s house,” Adams said. “Thirty years old and don’t help do nothing—grow up.”

Update 5/22: On Tuesday afternoon, a judge ruled in favor of Michael Rotondo’s parents, forcing the 30-year-old to move out. He plans on appealing the decision.

