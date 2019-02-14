Paris Hilton Took a 100-Year-Old World War II Vet to a Lil Pump Performance

In 2019, it seems like every day brings another incomprehensible and unbelievable headline. It’s likely a confluence of a lot of things like click-driven media saturation, the resurgence of scammers, that Donald Trump is the President of the United States, and as it relates to entertainment news, the basic truth that celebrities are kind of weird and have the means to do whatever they want. Philipp Plein’s New York Feb. 11 Fashion Week show is perfect example of this. It made bizarre headlines for reasons good and bad, the latter of which was because a fake booker scammed the designer to pay for a nonexistent Kanye West concert.

The good story from the event, however, comes from the fact that Paris Hilton, the heiress, entrepreneur, DJ, and professional famous person, brought a World War II veteran named Sidney Walton as her guest to the event. He was celebrating his 100th birthday might be the first person to ever do so at a show that features a Lil Pump performance. As a NY Post source reports, “He was there in his wheelchair with a bunch of balloons watching Lil Pump sing ‘I Love It,’ which has lyrics like, ‘You’re such a f – – king ho.’ ” Unfortunately, no reporter there asked Walton what he thought of the 18-year-old rapper.

Videos by VICE

Apparently, Hilton and Walton have known each other “for many years” and she wanted to make his birthday “special” by taking him to the Fashion Week show. As surprising as it is, it’s quite the heartwarming gesture considering allegedly Walton stole the show. Another NY Post source said, “When he left, everyone was cheering. It might be the only truly nice moment I’ve ever seen during Fashion Week.” Walton enlisted in the United States Army in 1941 and was stationed in places like China, Burma, and India as a medic. He’s recently embarked on a 50-State Trip called the No Regrets Tour to coincide with his birthday.