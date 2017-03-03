DJ Paris Hilton is Still Committed to Her Musical Career in 2017

Eleven years ago, Paris Hilton dropped what we can now, with the gift of hindsight, confidently confirm as the best debut pop single of all time: “Stars are Blind.” Unfortunately, despite valiant efforts, it was not followed up by anything of similar quality, and Paris’ music dream mostly remained just that: a fantasy. RIP.

In 2012, however, she re-entered the music world to embark upon a DJing career, and has been sporadically playing sets since. But now Paris is getting more serious. Welcome to the next stage of Paris the Producer. A recent Snapchat story sees her tinkering around with a new toy – a synthesiser gifted by the company ROLI. Slapping the thing either with all the finesse of a toddler terrorising a toy piano or completely expertly (perhaps I am not well versed enough in the language of synths to understand her genius? It’s probably that), she makes some strange sounds before looking to the camera briefly. “So sick,” she says. Because these beats really are so sick.

Watch below, and get ready for that real avant-garde shit:

