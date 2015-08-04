Paris Short Film Is a Quick Fix for Your Wanderlust

The flight time from New York to Paris? 230 minutes. The time it takes to fall head over heels for the city of love? 159 seconds. From Alex Soloviev, the filmmaker who brought bioluminescent bottom dwellers into hi-def 14-bit, comes self-described “visual poem,” Paris Poetry. In a mashup of traditional and timelapse techniques, the film captures the raw (in RAW) beauty of the streets and sights of France’s capital—including the obligatory glamor shot of the iron Eiffel. The film’s principle focus, however, is on the people of Paris. Underscored by music from Salómón Lıgthelm and a poem performed by Roque Dalton, Soloviev’s practiced lens finds split-second storylines in sumptuous shots of windblown spinsters, acrobatic roller bladers, and trolling tourists. Find your peace in Paris in scenes from the film and Paris Poetry in full below.

See more of Alex Soloviev’s RAW films on Vimeo.

