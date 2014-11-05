Stream Parkay Quarts’ New Record ‘Content Nausea’ in Its Entirety

Man, don’t you love content? Of course you do, because you’re surfing the world wide web right now, the land of endless content—from videos to pictures to essays to articles to THIS VERY BLOG POST RIGHT HERE. And with this blog post content, we’re happy to give you the full stream of the second record out this year from Parquet Courts. This time around the music is under their other moniker, Parkay Quarts (get it?). The LP is called Content Nausea, and it drops next week via What’s Your Rupture?, and follows the band’s excellent release from earlier this year, Sunbathing Animal.

Stream it below, and then be sure to share your own content about this content involving Content Nausea.