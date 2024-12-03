Parkinson’s Disease Could Have a Simple Treatment, Study Finds

New research has found that Parkinson’s disease might just be linked to bacteria in the gut, suggesting promising treatment options.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that leads to slow-progressing symptoms like tremors, limb stiffness, postural instability, delayed or decreased movements, mental health issues, and cognitive impairments.

According to a recent study, some gut microbes present in patients with Parkinson’s disease are linked to decreased riboflavin (vitamin B2) and biotin (vitamin B7). The simple fix? Vitamin B supplementation.

“Supplementation of riboflavin and/or biotin is likely to be beneficial in a subset of Parkinson’s disease patients, in which gut dysbiosis plays pivotal roles,” Nagoya University medical researcher Hiroshi Nishiwaki and colleagues wrote in their analysis.

These findings don’t just suggest convenient treatment options, they also shed light on the progression of Parkinson’s disease. For example, patients’ lack of B vitamins is linked to decreased short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) and polyamines—molecules that help with barrier function.

“Deficiencies in polyamines and SCFAs could lead to thinning of the intestinal mucus layer, increasing intestinal permeability, both of which have been observed in PD,” Nishiwaki explained. “This higher permeability exposes nerves to toxins, contributing to abnormal aggregation of alpha-synuclein, activating the immune cells in the brain, and leading to long-term inflammation.”

So, could a simple vitamin B supplement be the end-all-be-all in Parkinson’s treatment? Likely not—but it can certainly be a helpful part of the regime.

“Supplementation therapy targeting riboflavin and biotin holds promise as a potential therapeutic avenue for alleviating PD symptoms and slowing disease progression,” Nishiwaki said, per Nagoya University. “Using these findings, we could identify individuals with specific deficiencies and administer oral riboflavin and biotin supplements to those with decreased levels, potentially creating an effective treatment.”