Parkland Activist David Hogg Is Starting His Own Company to Take Out MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Do you want the comfort of a MyPillow but don’t want to support a conspiracy-spewing, diehard Trump supporter like Mike Lindell? Well, in six months, gun control activist David Hogg might have just the product for you.

Videos by VICE

Hogg, the co-founder of March For Our Lives and survivor of the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, announced Thursday afternoon that he’s teaming up with 26-year-old software developer William LeGate to offer people a less conservative alternative to the popular poly-foam pillow.

“William LeGate and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business, and help make the world a better place while doing it,” Hogg tweeted Thursday. “We will have the name announced soon, but we need to get through the legal process of trademarking and so on.”

“Mike isn’t going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started,” Hogg continued.

What will set Hogg’s product apart from the competition? Shortly after his announcement, Hogg took to Twitter to explain that his pillow would be both sustainable and made with union labor, would somehow support progressive causes, and that those involved would “not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government.”

His business partner seconded him.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I like companies that don’t fund insurrections against the U.S. government,” LeGate said in a video posted to Twitter Thursday, declaring himself “The Elon Musk of Pillows.”

On January 6, the day of the Capitol riot, Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, was offering discounts to customers buying his product online using the code “FightForTrump.” Shortly afterward, major retailers like Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Kohl’s announced they’d severed ties with the comfort tycoon.

Even since his favorite president left the Oval Office last month, Lindell has kept busy. Last week, he was permanently kicked off Twitter for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

The millionaire has also been facing potential legal troubles with Dominion Voting Systems because Lindell refuses to stop talking smack about the voting hardware manufacturer despite the threats of a more than $1 billion lawsuit.

Still, Lindell took the high road and welcomed his new competitors to the market he’s been part of for over a decade.

“Good for them,” Lindell told Axios. “Nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”