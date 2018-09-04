Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez is trying to trademark “We Call B.S.”

Parkland mass shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez is calling B.S. on the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Gonzalez, a high school student turned gun-control advocate, is planning to trademark “We Call B.S.” to make shirts, mugs, bandanas and other items to further her fight for stronger gun-control regulations, TMZ reported on Saturday.

Videos by VICE

In the trademark documents obtained by TMZ, Gonzalez wrote that her goal is “promoting the interests of concerned parties and promoting public awareness of the need for promoting gun safety.”

Gonzalez started using the phrase “We Call B.S.” almost immediately after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In February, just days after 17 people at her school were shot and killed, she took the stage at a gun control rally in Ft. Lauderdale to call on politicians, the NRA and President Trump’s administration to create stricter gun-control laws.

“The people in the government who were voted into power are lying to us, and us kids seem to be the only ones who notice and our parents to call B.S.,” Gonzalez said at the rally. “Companies trying to make caricatures of the teenagers these days, saying that all we are self-involved and trend-obsessed and they hush us into submission when our message doesn’t reach the ears of the nation, we are prepared to call B.S.”

She went on to “call B.S.” on politicians and the NRA, saying the event wasn’t preventable.

“They say a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun. We call B.S.,” she continued. “They say guns are just tools like knives and are as dangerous as cars. We call B.S. They say no laws could have prevented the hundreds of senseless tragedies that have occurred. We call B.S. That us kids don’t know what we’re talking about, that we’re too young to understand how the government works. We call B.S.”

Cover image: Tears roll down the face of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez addresses the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.