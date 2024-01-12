Parks Project’s Yellowstone-Inspired Fleece Is Restocked (and Even Warmer)

Happy cozy jacket season! You may have noticed that all the harbingers of the cold-weather season (which runs from September 1 to November 1; Fight me) are in full swing, from Lenny Kravitz hitting the streets in his slanket to surprise avalanches in Northern California that I won’t link to because someone died and that’s sad. People are even wearing coats in LA (while they sit outside the Capri Club at night and drink spritzes).

Anyway, with temps dropped, we will be looking for more stylish ways to bundle up without looking like a sandworm from Dune. That’s where one of our fave look-good-feel-good gorpcore brands, Parks Project, comes in with its ultra-popular, hella cozy, bestselling, graphic fleece pullovers:

The collection is inspired by the scenic landscapes of America’s National Parks, for which the grassroots apparel brand has helped raise over $2 million thanks to proceeds from its clothing purchases. So, if you get flashbacks to summers at Yellowstone or Arcadia Park when looking at the graphic fleeces, there’s a reason: The design team behind the warmer-than-ever, recycled polyester jawns is just as obsessed with Ma Nature as you are.

Photo Courtesy of Parks Project

People go nuts over these fleeces—they’ve gone out of stock many a time, so we felt it our duty alert you that they’re currently back, baby. And the matching fleece joggers??? [Visualize the blowing smoke emoji.]

It’s important to find a pullover sweater that can hold its own in your wardrobe, both in functionality and aesthetics. As the winter months carry on, we find ourselves reaching for pullovers and fleeces like these that allow us to effortlessly peacock with bold patterns (that, frankly, adult Deadheads would drool over), while also enjoying the benefits of the fleeces’ warm, lined pockets, and the elastic cuffs and waistband (which is designed to retain heat).

Whether you’re a city or a country mouse, Parks Project’s latest drop is the stuff that a gorpcore-lover’s dreams are made of.

Shop Parks Project’s fleece drop here.

