Parks Project’s National-Parks-Themed Streetwear Is 20% Off

Nature is both really cool and really important. Whether you have scaled Half Dome yourself, or simply thought “nice” as you made Yosemite your desktop background, we can all agree that America’s greatest national treasures deserve all the TLC in the world.

That’s the ethos behind Parks Project, a grassroots apparel brand whose gorpcore jawns are inspired by the mighty peaks, waves, and crevices of Yellowstone and its siblings (don’t sleep on Dry Tortugas National Park), and whose proceeds have raised $2 million to protect our parklands. At VICE, we’re big fans of how the brand has added streetwear appeal to its crunchy, environment-happy initiatives to protect America’s ecosystem and natural beauty.

Videos by VICE

Photo Courtesy of Parks Project

Now that fall is underway, the brand is holding one final summer sale to help you cop ‘fits that will help you and Ma Nature look good once the leaves get crunchy. Just apply the promo code Summer20 to get 20% off select items sitewide, from bestselling apparel to bags and packs for hitting the trail. You can even browse merch by park, if reppin’ Joshua Tree is your life’s calling. Find us in this unisex, heavyweight cotton Big Sur T-shirt and this wavy beanie (made from 70% recycled materials) at the farmer’s market:

We’re also down with the avocado greens and burnt oranges of the brand’s quarter-rise socks. They’re very 1975 commune-coded (as is the mushroom-themed, packable camp chair and shroom blanket).

Finally, for the horse lord in all of us: This very Online Ceramics-esque hoodie from Parks Project’s collaboration with National Geographic is also on sale, and ready to giddy up into your wardrobe for a fall ‘fit that says, “I can tie a lasso with my wired earbuds.”

We have had too many weekend birthday trips at Joshua Tree to count, so it feels good to give back in some small way to the places that make living in the U.S. so fun, fragrant, and full of wild salmon. Here’s to wearing our favorite parks on our sleeve.

Shop the rest of the Parks Project sale here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Parks Project Big Sur Bridges Puff Print Pocket Tee $38.00 at Parks Project Buy Now

Parks Project Yellowstone Geysers Beanie $30.00 at Parks Project Buy Now

Parks Project Trail Crew Quarter Sock (2 Pack) $20.00 at Parks Project Buy Now

Parks Project Shrooms Packable Camp Chair $85.00 at Parks Project Buy Now

Parks Project Power to the Parks Shrooms Blanket $120.00 at Parks Project Buy Now