parkway-drive-announce-black-tie-performance-at-the-sydney-opera-house

Metalcore is about to go High Society.

Australian band Parkway Drive has announced they are playing a big show at the Sidney Opera House with a symphonic orchestra, and those in attendance at the event will be expected to adhere to a strict black-tie dress code, per NME.

Videos by VICE

“We’re Parkway Drive and we just took over the Sydney Opera House,” the band said in a new clip shared to social media. “The most iconic thing we have in Australia… Parkway is doing it Parkway-style… Completely different show, completely different concept.”

A press release adds that the performance is being filmed as part of a forthcoming film project for the band, explaining: “Renowned for their theatrical and explosive live performances, Parkway Drive will also immortalize this sensational one-off homecoming show in June as part of their forthcoming feature documentary and live album, Home, which will celebrate the band’s 20-year creative journey to date that has led to world domination, from the shores of coastal New South Wales to one of the most renowned music venues in the world, the Concert Hall at the Opera House.”

In a separate statement, frontman Winston McCall added: “For over two decades, we have carried our home in our hearts as we roamed around the world. Australia has made us; from the dirt to the sky, it is who we are.”

“So, it is with open arms that we present to you this iconic event,” he continued, “Parkway Drive as you have never seen or heard it, with a full symphonic orchestra, performed at the most iconic building in the land – the Sydney Opera House.”

“One night, one show, one band,” McCall concluded. “Please join us for a black-tie celebration of the place we call home.”

The press release goes on to detail: “Boasting a brand new curated show, a full symphony orchestra, and a Welcome To Country by Matthew Doyle of the Gadigal people, this incredible once-in-a-lifetime PARKWAY DRIVE performance in June is set to be a ravenous celebration of Australian music, friendship and culture, while also spotlighting the nuanced power of heavy metal, helmed by one of Australia’s biggest musical exports of all time.”

“Guaranteed to be a head-turning and fiery performance for the ages and a remarkable addition to the rich history of performance at the Sydney Opera House in its 50+ years, don’t miss your chance to be part of PARKWAY DRIVE history this June,” the press release concludes.

Parkway Drive’s Sidney Opera House concert will be held on June 9. Tickets go on sale March 7, with pre-sale beginning on March 3.