Parmesan and Lemon Dutch Baby Pancake Recipe

Servings: 1-2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

¾ cup|187 ml buttermilk (alternatively, you can also use milk)

½ cup|93 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

4 large eggs

1 lemon

⅓ cup|35 grams grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons olive oil

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup|25 grams baby arugula

2 ounces|60 grams prosciutto

thyme flowers, to garnish (optional)

Directions

Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in the oven and heat to 450°F. Melt 2 tablespoons butter. Place the buttermilk, flour, salt, and 3 eggs in the bowl of a blender. Zest in the lemon and purée for 30 seconds. With the motor running, slowly stream in the melted butter. Let the batter rest at room temperature for 20 minutes. Whisk the parmesan cheese into the batter. Carefully open the oven and swirl the remaining butter in the hot skillet. Quickly pour the batter into the skillet and close the oven door. Cook until puffed, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, fry your remaining egg. Heat half of the olive oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium. Crack the egg into the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook the egg until the whites are set and the yolk is still runny, about 5 minutes. Keep warm. Just before the pancake is ready, toss the arugula with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and squeeze in the juice from half of the lemon. Season with salt and pepper. To serve, top the pancake with the fried egg, arugula, and prosciutto. Crank over some more black pepper and grate over from fresh parmesan cheese. Garnish with some edible flowers if you’re feeling fancy.

