The Spanish Park Filled with Copies of Famous European Monuments

This article originally appeared on VICE Spain

Europe is a beautiful place full of beautiful things, isn’t it? Whether we are talking about the poppy fields of Holland, ancient temple ruins of Greece or the urban skyline of cities like Paris or London, no one can deny that Europe’s moneymaker is its cultural heritage, attracting millions of tourists on a yearly basis.

Videos by VICE

In an attempt to bring some of that beauty and tourism to the outskirts of Madrid, six years ago, the city of Torrejón de Ardoz decided to build a bunch of copies of the most iconic European monuments and put them all in a park. Parque Europa stretches over 233,000 square meters and boasts a replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower, London’s Tower Bridge, Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid and even an original piece of the Berlin Wall, among its attractions.

So far the park has been mainly visited by locals, though you can always find some tourists who decided that a half-sized copy of the Fontana di Trevi is well worth a day-trip to the suburbs of Madrid. Scroll down to see some of the photos we took on own field-trip to Parque Europa.