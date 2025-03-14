‘Part Time Hero’ Is a Deck-Building Life Sim Magical Girl Game With a Kickstarter I Need Y’all To Support

I’m so happy to introduce y’all to Part Time Hero: I’m Broke But I Have To Save The World! It’s a game that’s part life sim, part superhero romp, and all deck builder, baby. Created by Future Club, a co-op game studio, Part Time Hero combines the coziness of a chill deck builder with the natural strategic chaos of a not-chill deck builder. There’s a live Kickstarter currently, and I highly, highly recommend that anyone remotely interested join me in supporting it (here)!

Play video

Deckbuilder With Life Sim Storytelling: Your playstyle tells the story; grind for Cash and end up a CEO, build Fame and become a star, or foster Hope and make your dreams come true!

Your playstyle tells the story; grind for Cash and end up a CEO, build Fame and become a star, or foster Hope and make your dreams come true! Slice-of-Life Days and Magical Nights: Build two decks each with unique, expressive playstyles. Easy to learn but with a ceiling high enough for veteran card gamers!

Build two decks each with unique, expressive playstyles. Easy to learn but with a ceiling high enough for veteran card gamers! Multiple Endings: Beating the game is only the beginning; unlock new cards, challenges, and storylines based on your career score, and experiment with new playstyles.

Beating the game is only the beginning; unlock new cards, challenges, and storylines based on your career score, and experiment with new playstyles. Here To Make Friends (And Enemies): Build relationships with rival magical heroes and nefarious villains.

Those are Part Time Hero‘s features as outlined on the Kickstarter page! And, of course, it would be criminal not to highlight the Future Club team and their goals. “We’re Future Club, a co-op game studio. That means all team members are equal owners, and everyone has a personal investment in this studio. Our team is passionate about designing forward-thinking but retro-informed games and working with passionate animators among the best in the industry today. We’ve worked on titles like Skullgirls and Indivisible among countless other projects.”

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Future Club

‘part time hero’ deserves that Kickstarter love

Look, there are many deserving Kickstarters that never hit their goals. But, Part Time Hero‘s trailer spoke to me. You can tell it was crafted by loving, talented hands. Besides, it’s what we do at VICE Games, ain’t it? Support those wonderful indie titles that could greatly benefit from the platform. I suppose it’d only be right to end this with an important message from Team Future Club!

“If initial response to the game exceeds our expectations. We’ll be in a fantastic spot to continue supporting the game’s development for years to come. If in the unlikely event that response to the game falls vastly short of our estimations post-Kickstarter, we have a variety of plans to rescope or pursue additional funding, in order to secure a solid 1.0 release. We take both the EA launch and the 1.0 release extremely seriously. And in a competitive market with a high bar for quality, we want to make sure we have the built-up community and goodwill to make them successful.”