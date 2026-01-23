Party Cannon Is Releasing Their New EP on an N64 Cartridge, So Now I Have To Dig Out My Nintendo 64

This is an incredible example of my Millennial youth colliding with my Millennial adulthood. Slam specialists Party Cannon are releasing their new EP on a Nintendo 64 cartridge. I mean, how f***ing cool is that?!

The band, which hails from the Northern Shores of Scotland, unveiled the clever gimmick this week, heralding their new project, the Subjected to a Partying EP. The album cover features a cartoon of a decapitated man in a chair, surrounded by colorful characters. The album drops on March 27, 2026, and you can see the artwork below.

I’m pretty sure it’s meant to parody the infamous cover of California death metal band Devourment’s 1999 album Molesting the Decapitated. That artwork featured an old photo of a decapitated man sitting naked on a chair. Click here to see it, but be warned that it is as f***ed up as you think it is.

Also, the album’s title seems to be a very clear reference to Dying Fetus’s song “Subjected to a Beating” from their 2012 album, Reign Supreme.

Now, sadly, I have to tell you that the Nintendo cartridge packages are all sold out here in the U.S. But as of this writing, some were still available on the band’s EU online store. So, if you want one, good luck!

Party Cannon is going on tour with Internal Bleeding

In other Party Cannon news, the band is about to head out on a United Kingdom tour with Long Island death metal stalwarts Internal Bleeding.

“The dumbest tour of the year is back with voracious contempt, and we’ve put together a lineup that can only be described as the epoch of barbarity. It’s an honour to say the undisputed kings of slam, Internal Bleeding, are coming to settle all scores and anoint the UK in servitude on this co-headliner in April,” Party Cannon bassist Clankenstein stated.

“That’s right, two headline sets in one night from both Party Cannon and Internal Bleeding,” he added. “High tariff behaviour and extreme IQ loss guaranteed. I would legitimately recommend wearing a helmet to this one as injuries are inevitable.”

Click here for the full statement, and see below for all dates.

UK/IE VOMITOUR – True Slam Edition

w/ Party Cannon + Internal Bleeding, support TBA

Apr. 22, 2026 – The Grove, Newcastle, UK

Apr. 23, 2026 – Slay, Glasgow, UK

Apr. 24, 2026 – Grand Social, Dublin, IE

Apr. 25, 2026 – Rebellion, Manchester, UK

Apr. 26, 2026 – Key Club, Leeds, UK

Apr. 27, 2026 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

Apr. 28, 2026 – Phoenix, Exeter, UK

Apr. 29, 2026 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK

Apr. 30, 2026 – Asylum, Birmingham, UK

May 1, 2026 – Papillon, Southampton, UK