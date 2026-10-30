‘Party Rock Anthem’ Singer’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

It’s been 5 months since “Party Rock Anthem” singer Lauren Bennett passed away. Now, her official cause of death has been revealed.

According to a report from the BBC, Bennett’s death has been ruled a suicide by the coroner. The 36-year-old British singer was a member of the girl group G.R.L. She was also featured on LMFAO’s 2011 hit “Party Rock Anthem“. Sadly, Bennett was found dead in Kent, England, on May 29, 2026.

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Bennett’s husband, Kenny Wormald, reported that she’d been dealing with severe mental health issues prior to her death. Recalling the morning she died, Wormald shared that she told him she was going out for a walk.

After a few hours, Bennett hadn’t returned and was not answering calls or texts. Wormald and some of their family and friends went on searching for her. Using Find My iPhone for Bennett’s device, Wormald was guided to a rural area where he discovered her body.

Speaking about the time before Bennett’s death, Wormald reportedly stated that they had been discussing their future. He noted that there was no indication that Bennett was planning to take her own life.

British singer Lauren Bennett’s cause of death has been ruled a suicide

Previously, following her death, Bennett’s family issued a statement on their terrible loss. “As a family, we all rallied around her and did everything we could to support her,” the statement read, per ABC 7 Los Angeles. “We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need.”

Bennett’s father also issued an individual statement. “Lauren was deeply loved and will be missed every day for the rest of our lives,” he said. “I hope she will be remembered for her remarkable achievements, her beautiful music, and the incredible person she was. Her legacy lives on through her daughter, her family, and through the music she leaves behind.

“As we navigate this unimaginable loss, we kindly ask for privacy and respect as our family grieves,” he added. “We are deeply grateful for the love, support, and kindness shown by friends, fans, and everyone else who has reached out during this incredibly difficult time.”

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