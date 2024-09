“I’m a parrot!” trills M.I.A. over what sounds like a kazoo played by a 10 year old who’s eaten too much cotton candy. “Get your eagle on / Like a falcon.” This track—lifted from her forthcoming LP A.I.M. out September 9—is produced by her frequent collaborator Blaqstarr and it’s just the perfect pinch of absurd. It’s extremely IDK. In other news Zayn Malik is supposedly on the new LP. Cool.