Passenger Sucked Out of Plane ‘to His Shoulders’ After Window Breaks Mid-Flight

If you’re taking a flight soon, like me, you probably should read no further than this sentence. I, unfortunately, must continue, for it is my job, and now I will live in fear of being spontaneously sucked out of the window of a plane midflight. Well, partially sucked out, which is still too much.

Further reinforcing my newfound love of the aisle seat, beyond simply having easy access to the bathroom, a passenger riding next to a window on a Ryanair-operated flight from Greece to Germany survived after that window reportedly dislodged in midair.

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According to The New York Times, the Boeing 737-800 had departed Thessaloniki on Friday when passengers heard what one witness described as a loud explosion. Oxygen masks dropped, the cabin rapidly lost pressure, the aircraft began an emergency descent, and vacation-y white linen shorts were most certainly soiled.

Good Thing He Was Wearing His Seatbelt

During the decompression, a 61-year-old Serbian man’s head, neck, and shoulders were pulled through the opening where there had previously been a window.

His wife grabbed his legs while nearby passengers rushed to help pull him back inside. Greek officials said the man suffered neck and shoulder injuries along with some friction burns, but remained conscious after the aircraft safely returned to Thessaloniki. Ryanair confirmed that a passenger window became dislodged during the flight and said the plane landed normally. A replacement plane was brought in to ferry the passengers to Germany.

Investigators have not figured out what caused the window to dislodge. North Macedonia will lead the investigation, as the aircraft was over its airspace when the incident occurred.