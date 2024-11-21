Passengers Duct Taped a Guy Trying to Open the Plane Door Mid-Flight

Sometimes, to maintain a little inflight peace, you have no choice but to duct tape a person having a mental breakdown to a chair. American Airlines passengers on flight 1915 from Milwaukee to Dallas took this rather drastic action when an unhinged man among them tried to open the cabin door mid-flight.

The Canadian national allegedly went up to a flight attendant and demanded that the door be opened. When the flight attendant hit him with a firm no, the guy lost his mind and charged toward the door, hurting the flight attendant along the way.

The flight attendant with a tremendous set of balls put herself between the passenger and the door. The unruly passenger jumped on top of the flight attendant trying to get past her, at which point the other passengers finally intervened, leaping up from their seats to assist crewmembers in their attempt to subdue the man overcome with sky madness.

One of those passengers was a guy named Doug McCright, who had been sitting in the front row and had one of the best seats in the house to witness the whole scary scuffle unfold. He jumped into the fray and bearhugged the passenger, trying to pull him off the flight attendant.

A different flight attendant later told the authorities that the passenger said he wanted to get off the plane because he was its “captain.”

Flight attendants started handing rolls of duct tape to passengers so they could tape the guy down. They managed to bind his wrists and ankles together and laid him down on his stomach for the rest of the flight.

After that bit of drama, the flight finally landed safely at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport where the disorderly man was detained by airport police. He is being held for medical evaluation as investigators work to get to the bottom of the bizarre situation.