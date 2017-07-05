Add Glitter to the Long List of Things That Don’t Belong in Your Vagina

A website selling vaginal glitter capsules says it has sold out of them and gynecologists are not amused. A company called Pretty Woman Inc. concocted Passion Dust Intimacy Capsules—basically, pills filled with edible glitter that a woman would insert into her vagina one hour before having sex. The capsules eventually dissolve and release candy-flavored sparkles. You know, like a bath bomb, but for your vagina.

The vaginal suppositories contain starch-based edible glitter, acacia (gum arabic) powder, Zea mays starch (corn starch), and vegetable stearate in gelatin capsules (sorry, vegetarians and Jews who keep kosher). Their purpose is to make sex “more fun and enjoyable” for both parties with glitter and a flavor that, per the FAQ page, is “sweet like candy but not overly sweet, just enough to make your lover feel that your Yara (water-lady or little butterfly) is what all vaginas are supposed to look, feel and taste like; soft, sweet and magical!” Vaginas are supposed to taste like vaginas, not candy, but I digress.

It seems there is a captive audience for the product as The Pretty Woman site says they’ve sold out and aren’t making any more sales until they can fill existing orders and backorders. The Instagram account promoting the capsules has been taken down, and as VICE Canada reports, the company’s Twitter has been set to private and the Facebook page is currently unavailable. But gynecologist Jen Gunter posted an Instagram screenshot on her blog, where she debunks dangerous vagina trends with alarming frequency. (Recent products she’s warned about include wasp nests, tightening sticks, and Gwyneth Paltrow-promoted jade eggs.) The photo shows a fleshlight with what Gunter dubbed “unicorn ejaculate” and the tagline “the pretty little pill that makes you ‘magically delicious.’” Here’s another version of it, shared on Twitter:

Gunter explains that not only is this vaginas-need-beautifying message harmful, but the product could cause actual harm, too. The starch-based glitter is essentially sugar and “depositing sugar in the vagina lets the bad bacteria go wild,” she writes. The glitter could also be an irritant, leading to contact dermatitis, and it’s possible that it could damage good vaginal bacteria, resulting in an increased risk of developing infections and contracting STDs. A gynecologist who spoke to the Independent agreed that using the capsules could lead to infections like bacterial vaginosis and even cause painful intercourse from discharge and inflammation.

She adds that vagina glitter isn’t just a concern for women, but could affect men as well. True, some men might enjoy seeing their penis “shining like it’s a 24K gold magic stick,” as Pretty Woman Inc. describes it, but who wants glitter up their urethra, amirite?

While we’re on this topic, here are other things that shouldn’t come into contact with your vagina:

