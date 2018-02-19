Pasta with Mint and Breadcrumb Pesto Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
for the mint and bread crumb pesto:
7 ounces|200 grams basil leaves
2 ounces|50 grams parsley leaves
4 ounces|120 grams mint leaves
1 ounce|25 grams stale bread, finely crumbled (scant ½ cup)
2 garlic cloves, chopped
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
generous ½ cup|50 grams freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
1 tablespoon sea salt
for the pasta:
1 tablespoon coarse salt
1 pound|600 grams fusilli pasta or other short pasta
freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for serving
Directions
1. Make the pesto: In a blender or food processor, combine the basil, parsley, mint, breadcrumbs, garlic, and 5 ice cubes and pulse until finely chopped. Add the olive oil, Parmigiano, and salt and pulse to incorporate.
2. Prepare the pasta: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over medium heat. Add the fusilli and cook until al dente. Toss the pasta with the pesto. Sprinkle with the grated Parmigiano and serve.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been adapted from BREAD IS GOLD by Massimo Bottura. Phaidon, $39.95 US/54.95 CAN, November 2017
