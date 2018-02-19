Pasta with Mint and Breadcrumb Pesto Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the mint and bread crumb pesto:

7 ounces|200 grams basil leaves

2 ounces|50 grams parsley leaves

4 ounces|120 grams mint leaves

1 ounce|25 grams stale bread, finely crumbled (scant ½ cup)

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

generous ½ cup|50 grams freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 tablespoon sea salt

for the pasta:

1 tablespoon coarse salt

1 pound|600 grams fusilli pasta or other short pasta

freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for serving

Directions

1. Make the pesto: In a blender or food processor, combine the basil, parsley, mint, breadcrumbs, garlic, and 5 ice cubes and pulse until finely chopped. Add the olive oil, Parmigiano, and salt and pulse to incorporate.

2. Prepare the pasta: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over medium heat. Add the fusilli and cook until al dente. Toss the pasta with the pesto. Sprinkle with the grated Parmigiano and serve.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been adapted from BREAD IS GOLD by Massimo Bottura. Phaidon, $39.95 US/54.95 CAN, November 2017

